EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

NYSE NPO opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $938.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.77.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in EnPro Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in EnPro Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in EnPro Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in EnPro Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

