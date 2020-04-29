Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Endologix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endologix in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Endologix to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Endologix stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Endologix has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 45.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endologix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endologix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Endologix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Endologix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,366,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endologix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

