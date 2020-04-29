Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Endo International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 84.43% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 44.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Endo International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,771 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Commodities

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.