Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,638,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17,004.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,003,000 after purchasing an additional 682,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after buying an additional 443,415 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,079,000 after buying an additional 419,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

NYSE:EW opened at $213.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.84 and a 200-day moving average of $223.97. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

