DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €30.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DWS. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.30 ($30.58) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €28.63 ($33.29).

DWS opened at €28.14 ($32.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12 month low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a 12 month high of €39.99 ($46.50). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

