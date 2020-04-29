DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.30 ($30.58) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €28.63 ($33.29).

DWS stock opened at €28.14 ($32.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.22. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52 week low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a 52 week high of €39.99 ($46.50). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €23.19 and its 200 day moving average is €29.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

