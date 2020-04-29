Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

