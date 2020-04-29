Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

