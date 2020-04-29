Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 201.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 143,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 68,838 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 134,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

