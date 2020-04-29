DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia Purchases 36,800 Shares of Stock

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia acquired 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,777.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scipio Maximus Carnecchia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Scipio Maximus Carnecchia acquired 54,907 shares of DHI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $148,797.97.

DHX opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. DHI Group Inc has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHI Group Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHX. ValuEngine cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DHI Group by 682.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DHI Group by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

