Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €3.20 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a €3.20 ($3.72) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.60 ($7.67) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €5.25 ($6.10).

Shares of DEZ opened at €3.54 ($4.11) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €3.36 and its 200 day moving average is €4.78. Deutz has a fifty-two week low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of €9.05 ($10.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $420.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.45.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

