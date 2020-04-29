Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €16.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.60 ($12.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.35 ($19.01).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €13.17 ($15.31) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €12.14 and a 200-day moving average of €14.40. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

