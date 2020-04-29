D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Position Decreased by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP lowered its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,538,000 after acquiring an additional 111,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,872,000 after purchasing an additional 823,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $179,337,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,178,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 648,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,382,000 after buying an additional 218,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock worth $329,287 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

NYSE DHI opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

