Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Criteo reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on Criteo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,287,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $651.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.07. Criteo has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

