Credit Suisse Group Cuts HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 495

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 495 ($6.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HSBA. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 440 ($5.79) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 745 ($9.80) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 503 ($6.62).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 415.15 ($5.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 445.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 545.77. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 69,758 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £315,306.16 ($414,767.38). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Insiders sold a total of 129,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,454,610 over the last ninety days.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

