Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €33.00 by Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.53 ($43.64).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €31.06 ($36.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 52 week high of €51.70 ($60.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.