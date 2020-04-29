Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lessened by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,580 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.