Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.38. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,026,836.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,740,763.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,515. 56.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

