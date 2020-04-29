Cognios Capital LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 530.7% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 453,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after buying an additional 381,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 298,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $187.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.65. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

