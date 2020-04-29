Cognios Capital LLC Sells 613 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Cognios Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.52. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.87.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

