Cognios Capital LLC Sells 47,598 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cognios Capital LLC reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,598 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

