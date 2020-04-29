Cognios Capital LLC Sells 26,921 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cognios Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,921 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 162.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.