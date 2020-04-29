Cognios Capital LLC Sells 2,208 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Cognios Capital LLC lessened its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17,531.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

