Cognios Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Cognios Capital LLC cut its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

