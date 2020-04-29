Cognios Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Cognios Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,172 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,934,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. Gap Inc has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. GAP’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPS. Cfra cut their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.