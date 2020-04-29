Cognios Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cognios Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 318,519 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $182.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

