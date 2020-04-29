Cognios Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 118.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.05). Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

