Cognios Capital LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

NYSE ACN opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

