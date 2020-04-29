Cognios Capital LLC Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Cognios Capital LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Exelon by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.