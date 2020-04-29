Cognios Capital LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cognios Capital LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

