Cognios Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cognios Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

