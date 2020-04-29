Cognios Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,681 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Tesla by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Tesla by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 401.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.03.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $769.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.74. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.