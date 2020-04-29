Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 400 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $497.77 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $433.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

