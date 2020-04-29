Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.20.

AMGN stock opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.42 and a 200-day moving average of $221.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

