Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Accenture by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

