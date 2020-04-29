Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 14,133 Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHB. Prudent Investors Network bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,589,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,490,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 251,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,093,000.

Shares of PHB opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59.

