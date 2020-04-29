Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. United Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in United Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,724,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTX stock opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

