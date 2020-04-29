Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Cfra upped their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.96.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

