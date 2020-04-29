Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 121,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 439,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Shares of FISV opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average of $109.37. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

