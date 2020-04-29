Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes $3.37 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000. Comcast comprises about 1.8% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.