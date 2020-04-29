Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases Shares of 40,905 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,557,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 21.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 222.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 811,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.