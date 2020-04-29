Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases Shares of 20,545 Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

