Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases Shares of 1,700 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,411,603,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after buying an additional 942,774 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $277,166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after buying an additional 487,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $332.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $346.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.