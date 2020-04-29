Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

General Electric stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

