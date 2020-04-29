Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 102.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 76.5% in the first quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 27,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SBUX opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.
In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
