Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 102.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 76.5% in the first quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 27,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.