Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New $740,000 Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.91. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $192.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

