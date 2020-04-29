Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New $526,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.