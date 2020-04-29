Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Altria Group stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.