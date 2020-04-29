Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

