Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $580,000 in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,639,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.23. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

